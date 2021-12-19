Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Wheelchair tennis tournament comes to Albemarle County

Players in the tournament at Boar's Head
Players in the tournament at Boar's Head
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head is hosting its first ever wheelchair tennis tournament this weekend.

The Piedmont Area Tennis Association welcomed wheelchair tennis players of all ages across the region. Nine-time Grand Slam champion, David Wagner also made an appearance. He says wheelchair tennis changed his life. He came all the way from San Diego, California for this competition in Albemarle County.

Wagner has participated in multiple Paralympics and he now makes an effort to help others in training, to try to spread the importance of the sport.

He says essentially all of the rules are the same as able-bodied tennis, except those in wheelchairs can get an extra bounce. He says the concept of maintaining the same rules has allowed him to play this sport with all of his friends, no matter their abilities.

“This is what we want of the sport of wheelchair tennis in the United States, and the USTA is really backing all of wheelchair tennis,” Wagner said. “It’s awesome to see all of these guys and girls out here competing and soaking it in and just learning.”

There’s still a chance to catch some of the tournament. The last day is Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor-Elect Winsome Sears speaking at RISE
Lieutenant Governor-Elect fulfills promise to a Waynesboro nonprofit
Shirts at the giveaway
Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosts single parent gift giveaway
Ishan Gala Foundation hosts holiday cheer program
Ishan Gala Foundation hosts holiday cheer program
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule