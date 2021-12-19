Clearing, Cooling and Breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The mildest part of Sunday occurred during the early morning. Tracking a Cold Front sweeping east. Rain showers will exit. Becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Northwest winds will keep Temperatures mainly in the 40s through the day.

Much colder overnight into Monday morning.

Blue sky sunshine and seasonable Monday.

A couple weak weather systems will pass by Tuesday and Wednesday. One north and the to our southeast. Our region stays dry with temperatures near or slightly above average for this time in December.

Trending milder for Christmas Day.

Sunday: Morning rain showers will exit to the east. Clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Brisk northwest winds. Temperatures in the 40s.

Sunday night: Moonlit sky and frosty cold. Lows upper 10s to upper 20s.

Monday: Sunshiny and cool. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Christmas Eve., Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Christmas Day, Saturday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 60s. Rain shower chance at this time Saturday night. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.