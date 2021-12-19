Christmas Week Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a gloomy Sunday morning with rain, sunshine broke out with cooler conditions. Temperatures overnight will fall to frosty cold levels.

Blue sky sunshine ahead for Monday along with more typical late December highs.

Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday as a weak weather system passes by to our southeast.

A weak Cold Front on Thursday will come through dry and bring a little cooler air.

Warm Front lifts north on Friday with more clouds Christmas Eve. Becoming warmer Christmas Day with a rain shower chance Saturday night into early Sunday.

Sunday night: Moonlit sky and frosty cold overnight. Lows by dawn will range from the upper 10s to mid 20s.

Monday: Blue sky sunshine and seasonable. Highs in the 40s. Light south breeze.

Monday night: Increasing clouds. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Christmas Eve., Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Christmas Day, Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the 60s. Shower chance Saturday night into early Sunday at this time. Keep checking back for updates. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s.

