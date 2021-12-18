Showers Exit, Sun and Cooler Sunday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The rain may end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains Sunday morning. Most communities receive less than a quarter inch or even less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall total.

Showers exit Sunday morning. Clearing and cooler Sunday and Monday.

The weather pattern for Christmas week looks fine with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.

Watching for a possible weak weather system to form on Christmas Day. Longer range forecast models keep going back and forth with a chance of rain for our region next Saturday. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Some rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Morning rain showers exit. Clearing and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Sunshine. Highs in the more seasonable upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Christmas Eve. Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.