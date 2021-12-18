Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Showers Exit, Sun and Cooler Sunday Afternoon

Frosty Overnights
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The rain may end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains Sunday morning. Most communities receive less than a quarter inch or even less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall total.

Showers exit Sunday morning. Clearing and cooler Sunday and Monday.

The weather pattern for Christmas week looks fine with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.

Watching for a possible weak weather system to form on Christmas Day. Longer range forecast models keep going back and forth with a chance of rain for our region next Saturday. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday night: Some rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Morning rain showers exit. Clearing and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Sunshine. Highs in the more seasonable upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Christmas Eve. Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians

Latest News

Few Rain Showers Into Sunday Morning
April-Like Showers in December
Red Sky Sunrise Friday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Weekend and Christmas Week Outlook
Fair Weather Next Week
Weekend and Christmas Week Outlook