Jayden Gardner scores 29 points; Cavaliers defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 82-49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jayden Gardner scored 29 points, and the Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 82-49 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The senior forward made 14-of-18 shots from the field, and grabbed six rebounds.

“Teammates set me up tonight,” says Gardner. “Me finding spots, and just an emphasis on getting the ball inside tonight was key, and stuff we worked on in practice carried over.”

FDU head coach Greg Herenda says, “Gardner just put his Superman cape on, and we had no answer. Literally. He’s a big body. He’s strong. He’s patient. He’s really good.”

After Kadin Shedrick slammed home the first two points of the game, Gardner slammed home a few of his own.

Gardner says, “Dunks get you, get the crowd, get your teammates, gets you excited. Just get pumped up. Some great reads, great passes from Kihei (Clark) and Armaan (Franklin). Dunks get you excited.”

Gardner scored 18 points in the 1st half, and Virginia was up 34-19 at halftime.

UVA shot 70.4 percent from the field in the 2nd half (19-of-27), and while the dunks helped, they were also hitting from long range.

After not making a three-pointer in the 1st half, the Cavaliers hit nine in the second, with Carson McCorkle, Igor Milicic, Taine Murray, and Malachi Poindexter leading the attack.

Sophomore guard Reece Beekman says, “The Three’s are definitely a big part of our game. In the second half, we got more open looks, and better looks. I feel like we just knocked them down in the second half.”

Head coach Tony Bennett adds, “Igor, Carson, Taine, Kody (Stattmann), Malachi, those guys, you can’t always play them all, but they’re in play, so that’s important.”

Milicic and McCorkle both made 3-of-4 three-point attempts.

The Cavaliers’ bench scored 32 points.

UVA connected on 34-of-55 shots from the field in the game (61.8 percent), while limiting Fairleigh Dickinson to 28.8 percent shooting (17-of-59).

Virginia (7-4, 1-0 ACC) will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Clemson.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.