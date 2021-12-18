Advertise With Us
Ishan Gala Foundation hosts holiday cheer program

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One nonprofit rang in its holiday cheer program on Saturday, December, 18.

The Ishan Gala Foundation gives financial support to families with children battling cancer.

Their work honors a little boy named Ishan, who lost his battle to neuroblastoma. Now, the organization is donating brand new toys to children fighting similar battles.

Ashley Cherris is the operations and program director of the Ishan Gala Foundation. She helped organize the event.

“Basically it removes all the stress and burden that follow the holidays, so our families can spend as much time as possible making memories with their children because unfortunately when they’re fighting cancer, you don’t know what’s going to be happening next year,” Cherris said.

Families took pictures with Santa Claus and characters from the movie Frozen.

