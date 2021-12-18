Few Rain Showers Into Sunday Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds on this Saturday and remaining mild. A few passing showers and sprinkles around.

More rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The rain may end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains Sunday morning. Most communities receive less than a quarter inch or even less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

Clearing and cooler Sunday and Monday.

The weather pattern for Christmas week looks fine with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.

Watching for a possible weak weather system to form on Christmas Day. Longer range forecast models keep going back and forth with a chance of rain for our region next Saturday. Keep checking back for updates.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. 50s for much of the day. The mildest part of Saturday looks to be during the evening ahead of the Cold Front.

Saturday night: Some rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Morning rain showers exit. Clearing and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Sunshine. Highs in the more seasonable upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Christmas Eve. Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s.

