Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosts single parent gift giveaway

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Single parents are being celebrated in Albemarle County on Saturday, December 18.

Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosted a single parent Christmas giveaway at the Center at Belvedere.

People pulled their cars up to the side of the building and loaded them with Christmas presents. Some of the gifts included clothes, shoes, and gift cards.

This is an effort to lift up parents who know what it’s like to raise children alone.

“Single parents every single year are always working around the clock to make sure their kids have what they need to make it just a perfect Christmas. So, this year instead of donating to the toy drives, I really wanted to do something for the people behind the scenes, and that’s the single parents,” event organizer, Sabrina Feggans said.

Parents who came out to the event were overjoyed to have gifts to make Christmas this year so special.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. investigating “shopping cart killer”
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians

Latest News

Players in the tournament at Boar's Head
Wheelchair tennis tournament comes to Albemarle County
Lieutenant Governor-Elect Winsome Sears speaking at RISE
Lieutenant Governor-Elect fulfills promise to a Waynesboro nonprofit
Ishan Gala Foundation hosts holiday cheer program
Ishan Gala Foundation hosts holiday cheer program
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule