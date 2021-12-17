You gotta love it !
Scattered showers, cooler next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front will spread more cloudiness this afternoon. A few scattered showers are expected, with a better chance of more widespread showers tonight. The weekend will not be a wash out, but the front will eventually stall and give us daily chances for scattered showers. Morning showers will give way to drier conditions later Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
