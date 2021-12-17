‘Touchdowns for Turkeys’ benefits Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you followed the University of Virginia football team this year, then you know they scored a lot of points, but what you may not have known is that every touchdown they scored translated to 10 turkeys going on the plates of families in need.

“Total of 620 turkeys donated this year to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank so I really just want to thank Coach Mendenhall and the Cavaliers for their prolific offense this year,” Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s James Menees said.

UVA scored 52 touchdowns and Kroger donated an additional 100 turkeys to give a grand total of 620 turkeys.

“It’s just great to just give back to the community and just so so show our appreciation for the fans who came to games or watched on TV,” UVA fourth year linebacker Noah Taylor said.

For Taylor and some teammates, the heavy lifting wasn’t done in the weight room on Dec, 17., the entire season’s worth of turkeys were delivered to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“In this case and with our team, the chance to give back, ultimately adds value to the game, and that then starts to make sense for all of us of possibly the value that can be added through a sport and through amazing young people,” UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

While he won’t be the one hunting for turkeys on the football field next year, he says there’s a new benchmark for turkey donations.

“One truck hopefully won’t be enough from this point on,” he said. “Maybe eventually there’s a fleet of trucks just one won’t be enough. Meaning the impact, we can have and that starts to make me smile in terms of a possible legacy.”

While it’s easy to have fun while talking turkey, donations like these go a long way in helping fight food insecurity.

“This donation is going to help 620 families who otherwise would be missing the prospect of an empty dinner table come Christmas,” CEO of the BRAFB Michael McKee said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.