Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax further investigating “shopping cart killer”

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Virginia say they have arrested a serial killer and are now looking to identify other victims.

Officials from D.C., Harrisonburg and Fairfax held a press conference Friday afternoon on what they are calling the “shopping cart killer.”

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to murders in Harrisonburg and the deaths of at least two other women in the Washington, D.C. area.

Police are calling Robinson the shopping cart killer because they say he transports their bodies to their final resting place in a shopping cart. Police say another commonality is that Robinson allegedly meets his victims on dating sites.

Human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, and are tied to Robinson.

This is a developing story. You can watch the full press conference below.

