Back On Track
Increased law enforcement presence at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or derogatory findings regarding this event in the state of West Virginia.(AP images)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law enforcement nationwide, including here in central Virginia.

The post circulating on TikTok says there will be school shootings or bomb threats on Friday, Dec. 17.

While no specific schools have been named, law enforcement and schools around central Virginia are working together to take precaution.

Young people on social media are also spreading the word to warn others.

Officials in Richmond, Hanover, Amelia, New Kent, Greensville, Dinwiddie and Northumberland counties will have an increased law enforcement presence at schools on Friday.

“There are no specific threats to RPS, but out of an abundance of caution, we are partnering with RPD to enhance security tomorrow,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras in a newsletter to parents. “I recognize my sharing this will likely cause additional anxiety tonight, but I felt it was important to communicate our plans so students and families are not surprised if they see additional officers or other security measures in the morning.”

Officials said there is no evidence that the threat is credible. However, they say they still take it seriously.

Some parents have told media outlets that they’re keeping their children home from school, just to be safe.

There has been an increase in school threats across the country and Virginia, following the deadly school shooting in Michigan.

