Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Eye to the sky

Turning cooler
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is to our west, spreading clouds and eventually showers to the region. Keep the umbrella on hand today, and while we are not expecting all day consistent rain. steadier showers can be expected this evening. A wave of low pressure will develop along the front, as it stalls across the Mid-Atlantic. Periods of rain can be expected Saturday into early Sunday. Cooler conditions will move in Sunday into next week. Right now, there are no signs of snow on the horizon. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
Tony Elliott is UVA's new football head coach
Tony Elliott named UVA’s new head football coach
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Continued Mild with Rain Showers
Most Rain North and West
April-Like Showers in December
Few Showers
Tracking Milder Temperatures and Some Rain