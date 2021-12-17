Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is to our west, spreading clouds and eventually showers to the region. Keep the umbrella on hand today, and while we are not expecting all day consistent rain. steadier showers can be expected this evening. A wave of low pressure will develop along the front, as it stalls across the Mid-Atlantic. Periods of rain can be expected Saturday into early Sunday. Cooler conditions will move in Sunday into next week. Right now, there are no signs of snow on the horizon. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

