Charlottesville running store giving back to community for the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop is providing more than just athletic gear.

Friday is the 5th day of the store’s 12 days of giving. The Lorenzoni family has already helped out five different charities, but they’re not done yet.

“It’s just that time of year where you reflect on things about what you’re really grateful for, and I think we felt like it was a very small thing we could as a family,” co-owner Alec Lorenzoni said.

This family owned business has been providing Charlottesville runners and walkers with shoes for about 40 years. Now, they’re doing even more.

“During the pandemic, we just felt like as a business we were doing OK, and we felt strongly that we wanted to kind of give back locally to all these various charities,” Lorenzoni said.

The family came up with their 12 days of giving. Together they selected 12 different charities in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area, and decided to give 10% of each day’s proceeds to the corresponding charity of that day. The Lorenzonis say it was hard to narrow down the list of organizations.

“We picked ones that we felt that we either had a strong personal connection to or maybe made sense this time of year,” Lorenzoni said.

A lot of the charities didn’t see the donation coming at all. The Lorenzoni family surprised organizations with their announcement and did not reach out beforehand.

“I just found out about it,” Jennifer Jacobs, the executive director of the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program said. “So I found out about Ragged Mountain’s donation to us today, and I think it’s absolutely incredible.”

Friday’s giving goes to AHIP. Alex Lorenzoni says he estimates each charity will get at least $500, and some closer to $1,000 depending on the sales that day. For AHIP, that means they’ll be able to do more home improvements for people who cant afford to do it on their own.

“They have supported us for many years now,” Jacobs said. “And not just us, but other organizations in the community. So they take really good care of everybody who walks into their store, and also organizations and causes in the community.”

Shopping at Ragged Mountain the next few days will benefit PACEM, United Way of Greater Charlottesville, The Charlottesville Free Clinic, Region Ten, Shelter for Help In Emergency, International Neighbors, and the Rivanna Trails Foundation respectively...

