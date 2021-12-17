Charlottesville Ballet offers free dance classes to Walker Upper Elementary School students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Ballet is giving more than 30 huge gifts to students at Walker Upper Elementary.

Sara Clayborne is the co-director of Charlottesville Ballet. She and Stacy Reedal, the 5th grade assistant principal, teamed up to bring dance classes to students.

“I coordinated with all the classroom teachers and with Charlottesville Ballet and we put together a schedule that would allow them 10 days of a wonderful experience,” Reedal said.

During the 10 days, kids went out to the black top to learn choreography led by Charlottesville Ballet dancers.

Clayborne says this experience is offered to students to give every kid an opportunity to be exposed to dance. Kids were chosen for the “Chance to Dance” scholarship who showed a special interest in the classes brought to the school.

“Having a lifetime scholarship really makes me excited because now I have the chance to dance,” Hazel Semmelhack, a scholarship recipient, said.

The scholarships are helping bring dance to people of all financial backgrounds.

“We’re looking for students who have a great technical ability for dance that are musical, and also students that work really well with their peers who have a passion and drive to dance,” Clayborne said.

Brooklyn Barbour, another scholarship recipient says she is thankful for the opportunity to dance, for free.

Students are allowed to take as many classes in whichever style they choose, for the entirety of their lives.

