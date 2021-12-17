Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Blue Ridge Health Department expanding COVID-19 testing next week as demand increases

Covid Testing (FILE)
Covid Testing (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday travel surge is increasing the need for COVID-19 testing.

The Blue Ridge Health District says the holiday travel combined with family gatherings and the increasing positivity rate is driving the testing demand.

BRHD has expanded testing next week with testing now on Monday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 21.

“There’s definitely several reasons for that increase in the need for testing and as we’ve noticed that we have been trying to open more COVID test sites. So we actually have two more test sites next week, we’ve got another Monday and Tuesday at the Fashion Square Mall parking lot,” BRHD COVID-19 district test site coordinator and supervisor Sabrina Torgesen said.

BRHD says it works to partner with new testing sites and will add information to its website as it learns of more.

Appointments can be made on the BRHD’s website.

