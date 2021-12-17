Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Augusta County shelter plans to send pets Home for the Howlidays

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley animal shelter is working to send pets home for the holidays, or as the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center says, the “howlidays.”

In an effort to clear out the shelter for Christmas, they’re hosting a pay-as-you-will event for Saturday, Dec. 17. “Home for the Howlidays” starts at 10 a.m. and ends when all the pets have gone home.

Shelter volunteer and event coordinator Betina Dunbrack said adopting a pet is a great Christmas present for you and the pet.

“Nobody wants to have poor little guys, cats, dogs, be in a cage by themselves while everybody else is happy around the tree doing whatever the case may be,” said Dunbrack.

Adoption isn’t the only option, though. They like to see dogs get an escape from the shelter, even if it’s not forever.

“They can foster. They can just break them out for a hike, just take them out for a walk, whatever the case may be. Get them out of the shelter environment because they get stressed in there,” said Dunbrack.

Dunbrack said if you plan to adopt, you should bring cash and a lease agreement that says you can have pets, if applicable. If you have other pets, you should bring their up-to-date vet records, and Dunbrack suggests you bring them to the shelter for a meet-and-greet with the new potential pet.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
Tony Elliott is UVA's new football head coach
Tony Elliott named UVA’s new head football coach
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

Latest News

Local law enforcement say none of the threats were found to be credible, but many schools still...
Valley schools see drop in attendance following TikTok threats
Lorenzoni family helping customers
Charlottesville running store giving back to community for the holidays
Augusta County shelter plans to send pets Home for the Howlidays
Augusta County shelter plans to send pets Home for the Howlidays
UVA's Wisdom and Wellbeing program said to retain healthcare workers, compared to previous years.
UVA study suggests burnout prevention and wellness programs retain and attract nursing staff
At Christmas, surprises don’t just come under the tree. Some Hollymead elementary students in...
Military dad arranges Christmas homecoming surprise for his kids at Hollymead Elementary