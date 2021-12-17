Advertise With Us
Back On Track
April-Like Showers in December

Cooler Sunday and Monday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Dec. 17, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sprinkles and light ground dampening rain showers over the region this Friday evening as a Warm Front starts to slowly lift northeast. After highs in the 60s to lower 70s Friday afternoon, overnight lows will be also be milder than average.

More clouds on Saturday and remaining mild. A few passing showers and sprinkles around.

More rain showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The rain may end as a little wet snow over the Blue Ridge Mountains Sunday morning. Most communities receive less than a quarter inch or even less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall.

Clearing and cooler Sunday and Monday.

The weather pattern for Christmas week look fine with temperatures a little above average for this time of year.

Watching for a possible weather system to form on Christmas Day. Longer range forecast models keep going back and forth of a chance of rain for our region next Saturday. Keep checking back for updates.

Friday night: Cloudy with some sprinkles and a light rain showers. Areas of fog over the higher elevations overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday night: Some rain rain showers. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Morning rain showers exit. Clearing and cooler. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Sunshine. Highs in the more seasonable upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Christmas Eve. Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 50 degrees.

