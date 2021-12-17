After social media threats, Albemarle County Police, Schools hold virtual forum

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County parents were given some advice and information about social media threats at an online forum on Thursday night.

Police representatives, a prosecutor, and school officials shared some thoughts and tips. County Police said it’s the big three -- Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok -- that are causing some issues, and they say there are some actions parents can take to help.

“The biggest thing is to monitor your kids’ online activity. That’s the biggest part,” said Albemarle County Police Department Detective Michael Schneider. “You have to be aware of what they’re doing online.”

Police said that means perhaps taking your kid’s phone at night and making sure you know all their passwords. That includes those to any secondary accounts they may have, specifically on Snapchat or Instagram.

“They may not like it, but it’s for their safety,” Schneider said.

The advice police shared for students is to not report and continuously share the threat on social media. Instead, they’re asked to notify an adult or the school, even if they have to do it anonymously.

“What makes it difficult and muddies the waters is a kid sends it to another kid, sends it to another kid, and then a group, and then we’re trying to figure out where it came from,” said Det. Mike Wells.

While none of the threats made in Albemarle County recently have been deemed ‘credible,’ police warn there can still be consequences.

“Just because you make it and just because you didn’t want to do anything about it, you just wanted a day off school, it doesn’t matter,” Schneider said. “It’s credible. You made a threat. We’re going to treat everything as credible and then charge appropriately.”

Jessie Turner, the ACPS Director of Student Support Services, had some pointed advice for his district’s students.

“I’ve always shared with young people that, ‘Please if there’s an issue, any issue, to share it with your parents. Share it with someone at school. But please never use social media as a way to express your anger or boredom or to get back at someone because it can turn into a nightmare.

When asked whether ACPS would consider bringing school resource officers back, Turner said the district has not had those discussions, but it does want its relationship with Albemarle County Police to continue.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.