Warner on Omicron variant

Senator Mark Warner
Senator Mark Warner
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner says we need to be vigilant about COVID-19 protocol as we head into the holidays.

He says the responsibility cannot fall entirely on the government and is urging community and faith leaders to speak up and encourage vaccinations.

Senator Warner is very concerned about the spread of the omicron variant, which has now been detected in Virginia.

“I am losing patience with those individuals who choose not to get vaccinated. They have that right. But I think we then as a community have a right to say, ‘well, you shouldn’t go to a restaurant, you shouldn’t go to a theater.’' And I think responsible employers say we want to make sure we’ve got a safe workforce and a safe workplace,’” said Senator Warner.

He reminds everyone that the best protection is a vaccine plus a booster.

