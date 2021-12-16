Warmer Ahead for Late Week. Some Showers Later Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While a big storm is impacting the Rockies, Plain states and Upper Mid-West, our weather is quiet and will turn warmer for the late week. Widespread 60s for the late week. While dry Thursday, we will see some showers later Friday and at times on Saturday, as a cold front approaches and slowly works across the region. Still warm through Saturday. Overall rain amounts of a half inch or less expected. Temperatures set to cool down back in the more seasonable 40s to near 50 for Sunday. Currently, forecast models are backing away from a possible storm for early next week for us.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not too cold. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warm, late showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, showers. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows upper 30s.

Sunday: Clearing and cooler. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

