Virginia Supreme Court hears comments on redistricted map

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are united about a common cause: they’re unhappy with the new redistricting maps that will change the commonwealth’s political structure.

They were able to voice their opinion at a public hearing held on Zoom. The Supreme Court of Virginia and the special masters who drew the maps were all in attendance.

Virginians who spoke mainly agreed on one thing - they want to send the maps back to the drawing board. Suggested revisions stretch across Virginia geography and politics. Many commenters spoke about how the maps would dilute minority voices and unseat elected women.

Three more hours of comments are coming Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All the slots to speak at the forum have been filled. This means Virginians would have to write their complaints, instead of presenting them to the court.

Most commenters admitted that redrawing districts is not easy and that the work will have to continue.

