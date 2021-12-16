Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County

Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police car(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash happened along Route 655, just east of Route 20, on Friday, Dec. 10.

Police say a 2013 Ford Focus was driving east on Rt. 655 when it crossed the center line, ran off the side of the road, overturned and collided with a power pole.

The driver, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger, a 20-year-old male, of Fredericksburg, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Latest News

In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Donated Christmas presents
Community coming together to donate Christmas presents to children
A proposed congressional and state legislative map of Virginia have been released, the map was...
Virginia Supreme Court hears comments on redistricted map
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt....
Gov. Northam’s last budget proposal includes tax relief, pay raises