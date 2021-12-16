Sunny and nice
Late week showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering another nice day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to thicken later today into tonight. We are currently tracking a cold front, that is expected to bring showers to the region Friday into Saturday. Behind the front, temperatures will cool to near normal levels, before gradually warming by next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild, Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
