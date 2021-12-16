Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering another nice day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds will begin to thicken later today into tonight. We are currently tracking a cold front, that is expected to bring showers to the region Friday into Saturday. Behind the front, temperatures will cool to near normal levels, before gradually warming by next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild, Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

