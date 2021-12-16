Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville - Albemarle in need of donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County needs help supplying almost 300 people with practical items this winter.

In addition to distributing a daily lunch, the group is hoping to give holiday gifts to clients. Meals on Wheels is in need of towels, hand towels, wash cloths, and cat food.

“We could not do it without the community support,” Allie Dudley, the assistant director of Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville and Albemarle County said. “We receive no federal funds so we are completely funded by local organizations and viewers like you. We appreciate everything that our community does and without you we wouldn’t be able to serve the almost 300 clients that we do.”

Donations are being accepted from until Dec. 22 at the location on Rose Hill Drive.

