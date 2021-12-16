Healthcare scam tips from the BBB

Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BBB warns of healthcare scams
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When it’s open enrollment time for health insurance it’s also open season for scammers.

The deadline for getting coverage through the Affordable Care Act is December 15 at midnight for coverage starting January 1.

It’s important to know who’s legitimate and who’s not. The Better Business Bureau shares some tips to keep your information safe.

“What we find there’s a lot of government and past a lot of the scammers pretending to be government agencies, from Medicare, or from the Affordable Care Act. And all they want to do is try to confuse you and mislead you. And again, the bottom line, they’re only after your information,” said Leslie Blackwell, from the Western Virginia Better Business Bureau.

You can also check the Better Business Bureau’s website to make sure an offer is legitimate.

