Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Gov. Northam’s last budget proposal includes tax relief, pay raises

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt....
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, not in photo, as he arrives to deliver his annual budget forecast to a joint session of the House and Senate budget committees at the Capitol Thursday Dec 16, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a $158 billion two-year state budget that would boost the state’s reserves, give teachers and other state workers pay raises, and institute a variety of tax cuts.

Many of the proposals were revealed during the Democrat’s ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour.

For tax policy, Northam is proposing to eliminate the 1.5% state grocery tax. Currently, Virginians pay 2.5% tax with 1% going towards local government. The proposal would not eliminate the tax entirely but would cut expenses going towards the general fund.

In addition, Northam also wants to provide a tax break through the federal earned income tax credit.

READ: Highlights of Governor Northam’s 2022-2024 Biennium Budget

As for increased pay, the governor proposed increasing pay for Virginia State Troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers. His plan also includes a 5 percent raise for teachers.

While Northam will leave office in January, his proposal for fiscal years 2022-2024 could serve as a starting point for negotiations at the General Assembly, which will be under split party control come January.

But there’s virtually no chance the version lawmakers will send to Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will hew exactly to what Northam is putting in.

The spending blueprint Northam outlined to lawmakers Thursday is possible thanks to record revenue growth that’s projected to continue growing.

Read the governor’s full remarks on the budget proposal here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Latest News

Donated Christmas presents
Community coming together to donate Christmas presents to children
A proposed congressional and state legislative map of Virginia have been released, the map was...
Virginia Supreme Court hears comments on redistricted map
Busiest shipping week of the year
Race to Wrap: Holiday shipping deadlines you need to know
Valley schools continue to work through substitute teacher shortages
Valley schools continue to work through substitute teacher shortages