Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Fire on Towne Lane in Charlottesville

Fire on Towne Lane
Fire on Towne Lane(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire Thursday afternoon in Albemarle County.

We don’t know the cause yet, but a scorched clothes dryer was spotted outside the home. Three people and a pet are now displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating and toting up the damage.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Latest News

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville-Albemarle
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville - Albemarle in need of donations
Albemarle County Public Schools explains threat assessments when handling school threats.
Albemarle County Public Scools explain threat assessments when managing school threats
Supply chain issues are backing up meat processors and the wait is going to be awhile.
USDA working to support food supply chains with the support of Rep. Spanberger
Tiger Fuel painter
AHIP spreads holiday cheer and hopes for donations
Senator Mark Warner
Warner on Omicron variant