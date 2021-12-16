Fire on Towne Lane in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire Thursday afternoon in Albemarle County.

We don’t know the cause yet, but a scorched clothes dryer was spotted outside the home. Three people and a pet are now displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating and toting up the damage.

