Feels like April in December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A southwest wind will boost temperatures in the 60s the next couple of days. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine today and a steady southwest breeze. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Clouds will increase tonight, and conditions will be mild. Grab the umbrella Friday, as the cold front approaches, and stalls over the Mid-Atlantic. Showers can be expected into Saturday, followed clearing skies and near seasonal temperatures Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild, Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...ow: mid 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, upper 40s...Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

