Continued Mild with Rain Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A south breeze overnight with clouds increasing will keep temperatures milder than recent nights.

More clouds on Friday with only a brief shower or sprinkle chance. Continued milder than average.

Tracking a Cold Front that will be getting closer to the region on Saturday with a better scattered shower risk in the afternoon and night. Not much rainfall is expected. Mainly under a half inch from Friday into Saturday night.

Trending cooler on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures back to more typical late December levels.

Overall a quiet weather pattern for Christmas week. Temperatures going back above average.

The next storm system may not arrive until Christmas Day. It looks weak at this time with a rain shower chance. Still no snow expected this year for the holiday.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A light chance for a passing shower or sprinkle. Highs in the 60s.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a passing shower or sprinkle. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy a few rain showers developing. Mainly during the afternoon and night. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Monday: Sunshine and cool. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.