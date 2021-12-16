Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Community coming together to donate Christmas presents to children

Donated Christmas presents
Donated Christmas presents(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY , Va. (WVIR) - Many children in need will be able to open Christmas presents, all thanks to an initiative through L.E.G.A.C.I Eats.

“Christmas is such a special time of the year it’s really important for the children to have a bright spot where they’re getting what they want,” Diane Mccallum, a volunteer with L.E.G.A.C.I Eats, said.

For the second year, Diane is buying gifts for children this Christmas. “We wanted to do it again this year. We had our grandchildren helping out and it was a wonderful experience for them,” she said.

Diane is one of many volunteers participating in L.E.G.A.C.I Eats’, Hark the Bells Initiative. Children write in what they want for Christmas and then volunteers purchase items from their wish list.

“We received requests for 600 families this year,” L.E.G.A.C.I Eats co-founder Jocelynn Easton said. “We have been able to find sponsors for 520.”

Wishes ranged from a new toothbrush to a tablet. “For some of our families, it comes down to a choice between their electric bill or presents for their children,” Jocelynn said.

For many families, these presents represent hope.

“You see some of these people receive these gifts it’s almost like they take a deep breath of fresh air. Now they can really focus on getting their decorations up they don’t have to negate their phone bill,” co founder of L.E.G.A.C.I Eats, Steve Easton said.

There’s still time to sponsor a family for Christmas. You can send an email to legacieats@gmail.com if you want to help.

