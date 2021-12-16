Charlottesville’s outgoing Mayor Nikuyah Walker discusses future at ‘Final Conversation’ with JSAAHC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With just days until she gives up her seat on Charlottesville’s City Council, Nikuyah Walker is reflecting on her time serving the city.

On Wednesday, the outgoing mayor took part in an online Q-and-A with Andrea Douglas, the executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

It was a wide-ranging conversation about Walker’s time on council, the Black community in Charlottesville, and what comes next.

“The whole notion that Black women don’t have a right to rest -- I am paving that path for me to just kind of restore, rejuvenate,” Walker said. “I have no idea what that means and how I’m gonna make it happen.”

While rest is in her immediate future, Walker said although her time on council is coming to an end, her work might not.

“Everywhere I go besides home really enjoy my presence there and learn a lot,” she said with a laugh. “They say it is able to help them do their work better so I’m sure this kind of advisory, consultant type of work is in my future.”

Meanwhile, in her home city, two new councilmembers will be taking over: Juandiego Wade and Brian Pinkston.

Read: Charlottesville city councilors, school board members sworn in

Walker said she’s certain the new council will face challenges, but she told Douglas it’s what the debates are about that’s so important.

“I think the challenge for the community is do you want people to just have internal disputes or do you want the dysfunction to be centered around this major, major topic of race and reconciliation.”

She continued: “You can have these boring disputes around water rates or taking 30 years to pave a road and get John Warner Parkway up and another 25 years for the Belmont Bridge and paying staff all along the way while you debate and debate and debate - that can be your disputes. Or you can have these transformative disputes where peoples’ lives, generationally, are impacted. So I do not apologize for the energy that I have brought to council.”

Walker is holding onto hope -- she said you have to.

“You have to hold onto hope to not lose that grace within you so you actually don’t turn into the people who have made the world the place that we are so eager to fix,” she said.

She did share some concerns.

“I don’t know that I trust, or that I have hope, that we are going to continue the work. I’m debating about whether I still put pressure on it or whether I retreat to see if they’re willing to stay the course,” she said.

Walker’s last meeting as a city councilor is next Monday, December 20. Expected on the agenda that night is what to do with the “Stonewall” Jackson and Lewis, Clark, and Sacagawea statues.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.