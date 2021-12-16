Advertise With Us
Charlottesville and Albemarle County community joins forces to help those in need

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Multiple organizations in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County are coming to make sure those in need have all the essentials this winter.

Through funds from a community foundation grant, the University of Virginia Police Department partnered with Ebenezer Baptist Church. Together they donated cleaning supplies to Henley Middle School.

“This kind of operation, it’s showing that people want to be of assistance even if its little things,” Henley Guidance Counselor Brian Eberly said. “It doesn’t need to be big things that we do. It’s little things to let our other families know that they’re cared for and they’re seen.”

Fifty bags full of supplies were donated. They will all be distributed to families in need.

