Central Virginia’s Disaster Response Crew is headed to Kentucky

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The first lady of Kentucky created the “Western Kentucky Toy Drive” to help children affected by the recent storms still have a Christmas. That’s where central Virginia’s Disaster Response Crew steps in.

“These children have got to be thinking ‘what did I do that my house is gone and I have no place to live and I have no Christmas?’” Tom Powell, the founder of the Disaster Response Crew, said.

Powell and his wife will be driving 10 hours to Kentucky to donate toys to a state devastated by powerful storms.

“This is specifically focused on the children and we want to make sure that Christmas happens even in the light of that horrific tornado,” he said.

Powell stood outside of Sam’s Club in Albemarle County all day on Thursday Dec. 16, collecting toys, money, and gift cards that will all be given to the Kentucky State Police and distributed to kids in need.

“To just simply hand them a stuffed animal anything and tell them ‘Here, Merry Christmas,’” Powell said. ‘We haven’t forgotten about you. We want to do what we can.”

