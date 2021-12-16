Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Central Virginia’s Disaster Response Crew is headed to Kentucky

Central Virginia's Disaster Response Crew heading to Kentucky to aid in relief efforts
Central Virginia's Disaster Response Crew heading to Kentucky to aid in relief efforts(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The first lady of Kentucky created the “Western Kentucky Toy Drive” to help children affected by the recent storms still have a Christmas. That’s where central Virginia’s Disaster Response Crew steps in.

“These children have got to be thinking ‘what did I do that my house is gone and I have no place to live and I have no Christmas?’” Tom Powell, the founder of the Disaster Response Crew, said.

Powell and his wife will be driving 10 hours to Kentucky to donate toys to a state devastated by powerful storms.

“This is specifically focused on the children and we want to make sure that Christmas happens even in the light of that horrific tornado,” he said.

Powell stood outside of Sam’s Club in Albemarle County all day on Thursday Dec. 16, collecting toys, money, and gift cards that will all be given to the Kentucky State Police and distributed to kids in need.

“To just simply hand them a stuffed animal anything and tell them ‘Here, Merry Christmas,’” Powell said. ‘We haven’t forgotten about you. We want to do what we can.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Latest News

A new gallery for artists called The Basement on Byers located in Staunton's Wharf District.
New Staunton gallery focuses on artists, not just art
UPD, Ebenezer Baptist Church and ACPS are helping needy families this winter
Charlottesville and Albemarle County community joins forces to help those in need
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville-Albemarle
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville - Albemarle in need of donations
Albemarle County Public Schools explains threat assessments when handling school threats.
Albemarle County Public Scools explain threat assessments when managing school threats