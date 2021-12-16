Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

Latest News

The remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released by the gang allegedly...
Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a...
Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell