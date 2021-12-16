Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Albemarle’s Ebenezer McCarthy signs with VMI football

By Mike Shiers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two-time All-District running back Ebenezer McCarty signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, as the Albemarle senior is joining the football program at VMI.

McCarthy is the first Division I signee during head coach Brandon Isaiah’s eight-year tenure.

“It means a lot,” says McCarthy. “It did not come easy, at all. It was a lot of hard work over the quarantine summer. The year and a half we were gone, I spent a lot of time working out, putting on weight, staying with my brothers. My whole senior class, we stuck together for 3-4 years. It’s a really big deal, for sure.”

Isaiah says, “These kids, and Eb, they were the foundation of the resurgence of this program. We had one Division I kid. Next year, we want to have five. We want to have ten.”

McCarthy says VMI was a perfect fit.

“They took a chance on me,” says McCarthy. “Some schools passed up. They definitely took a chance on me. They saw a lot of potential. They run the same type of offense that we do. I love the coaches at this school. I love the players. I love everything this about it.”

McCarthy ran for over 3,400 yards in his Patriots’ career, and rushed for 42 touchdowns.

The senior says he’s open to any role with the Keydets.

“They just want to see me on the field,” says McCarthy. “Whatever I can do. If that means I got to play kick return, running back, receiver. Literally anything. They’re proud that I’m over there, and I’ll do whatever I got to do to play.”

McCarthy says the win against Louisa County this season was the highlight of his High School career.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

