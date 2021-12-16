Albemarle County Public Scools explain threat assessments when managing school threats

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is dealing with the aftermath of several school threats over the past month. The district has seen four different threats between early November and mid December.

All three high schools - Albemarle, Western Albemarle and Monticello - have seen some kind of threat via social media. On Wednesday, Monticello High School got word of a social media threat on Instagram, sending the district into alert.

“This is the first time that I know of, and I’ve been in this business for 28 years and the majority of my career has been here in the county, that we’ve searched children’s backpacks going into school,” Dr. Jessie Turner, the county’s director of student support services, said.

Wednesday’s threat ended up being for a different school in a different state. But Turner said the district acted according to plan, opting to search backpacks and take extra precautions.

“Any type of notification that any one of our schools could be in danger, or students or faculty, could be in harms way,” Turner said. “We’re going to immediately move to our plan for being able to address it.”

That plan includes a threat assessment of a student who did, or could, make a threat. Each school has a threat assessment team that acts in school or at student’s home, based on tips or warning signs, like behavior of comments.

Turner said one of the most important questions they ask when doing a threat assessment regards a student’s access to weapons.

“Does the child have access to any weapons? Guns? If a child has threatened a school with a gun and you’ve found out a child has extremely easy access, that’s a concern,” he said.

Turner said teachers, students and families are also encouraged to use the district’s anonymous alert system to spot a risk early. The district does work closely with county police to act fast if a threat is deemed substantial and would require law enforcement to step in.

“If we find that a student is maybe contemplating maybe hurting him or herself, or doing something to the school, we’re able to address that,” he said.

