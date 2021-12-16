Advertise With Us
AHIP spreads holiday cheer and hopes for donations

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) is spreading some holiday cheer. People who work for the nonprofit are passing out wreaths to clients and making homes more livable.

AHIP focuses on home improvement in Charlottesville and Albemarle County for people who cannot afford it otherwise.

Robert Tinsley is one AHIP client who was given a wreath to ring in the holidays and will soon receive home repairs. “With the help of AHIP, it made me realize there’s people out here willing to help,” Tinsley said.

He says his home was built in 1927 and passed down through his family for generations. The work that AHIP is starting will help retain the value.

Ashely Patel is the director of development for AHIP. “We’re going to do some lead abatement, some electrical, plumbing, energy efficiency upgrades, and replace rotted boards that might be within the walls,” Patel said.

Tinsley says this is important to him because he wants to leave the home to his kids. “I want them to be able to say this belonged to my dad, my grandma, it belonged to my great grandfather,” Tinsley said.

If you would like to donate to AHIP to see more home improvement in Charlottesville and Albemarle County click here.

