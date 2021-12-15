Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Trump loses bid to block his tax returns from Congress

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that was brought by former President Donald Trump in his attempt to block congressional lawmakers from obtaining his tax returns.

The ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden — a former Justice Department official and Trump appointee — found that the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has broad authority, and the Treasury Department should provide the tax returns to the committee.

In his ruling, McFadden said that “even if the former President is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law.”

The House panel sought access to Trump’s federal tax returns as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president. The committee had sought Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018. A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.

“A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries,” the judge wrote. “Even the special solicitude accorded former presidents does not alter the outcome.”

The judge stayed his ruling for two weeks, giving Trump’s legal team time to file an appeal.

The ruling also found that the House panel and its chairman, Richard Neal, had the legal discretion to publish Trump’s tax returns.

“It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the Chairman’s right to do so,” McFadden wrote in an opinion accompanying his ruling. “Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes.”

The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, had defended a decision by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold the tax returns. Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons.

In July, the Justice Department published a legal opinion concluding that the Treasury Department must provide the committee with the tax returns. The memo said Neal had “invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and, under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. already has obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. Trump tried to prevent his accountants from handing over the documents, taking the issue to the Supreme Court. The justices rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space

Latest News

The former detective who fatally shot Breonna Taylor said he 'did what I thought was right'...
Hearing held for former detective who shot Breonna Taylor
The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot into Breonna Taylor’s...
Hearing held for former cop who shot Breonna Taylor
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House nears vote to hold Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Charlottesville’s Planning Commission was presented with the draft of the five-year Capital...
Charlottesville’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan takes out money for West Main, parking garage
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Witness: Sailor was in area where fire started on US warship