Staying Mild for December This Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our stretch of above average temperatures for December will continue this week. A warm front approaching Wednesday will bring some more clouds to mix with the sun and temperatures a little lower, but still in the 50s. Widespread 60s for the late week. A storm over the Rockies will track east this week, bringing us our next chance of rain later Friday and into Saturday. A cold front will stall near the Mid-Atlantic through Saturday. It will still remain mild. Temperatures set to cool down back in the 40s to near 50 for Sunday. Chillier air and a potential developing storm by Monday could bring rain and or snow to the region. Something to watch in the extended forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild, late showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy cooler. Highs upper 40s to near 50.Lows around 30.

Monday: Cloudy, chance of rain and or snow showers. Highs low 40s. Lows low 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s.

