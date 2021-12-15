Pleasant mid-December waether
Turning warmer, then cooler next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Because of additional cloud cover, temperatures will be a little cooler, although still above normal. A warm front is tracking north, and temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s by Thursday. Our next chance for rain will be Friday into Saturday. We get back to normal temperatures Sunday into next week, with another warm-up closer to Christmas. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
