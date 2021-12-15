Pleasant mid-December waether

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Because of additional cloud cover, temperatures will be a little cooler, although still above normal. A warm front is tracking north, and temperatures will gradually warm into the 60s by Thursday. Our next chance for rain will be Friday into Saturday. We get back to normal temperatures Sunday into next week, with another warm-up closer to Christmas. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.