MHS searched in connection with threat posted on social media

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators say a reported threat on social media was not directed at Albemarle County’s Monticello High School.

According to a county spokesperson, police were notified early Wednesday, December 15. Students’ bags were searched, and most of the high school’s doors were locked this morning.

Parents were alerted, and the search was over by 9:15 a.m.

It was later determined the threat was meant for an out-of-state school with a similar name.

“An important piece of this is the support of students. Today we saw that in two forms: One was how quickly we were able to get through the check of all backpacks. I mean, students were very cooperative and understanding,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said. “Beyond that, it’s students reporting concerns that they have.”

Albemarle County Public Schools is holding a forum on Thursday, Dec. 16, to talk about responsible use of social media, as well as the legal consequences of making these threats.

