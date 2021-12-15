Greene County man organizes trailer to bring supplies to recovering Kentucky
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is asking for help from the community in his quest to deliver aid to communities in Kentucky recovering from the devastating tornadoes.
Stacy Roach was able to get a trailer and will drive it to Kentucky next week, once it’s filled with boxes of supplies.
“We just [saw] it on the news and decided we wanted to help,” Roach said. “The only way I knew how was to try and get a trailer together and try to fill it.”
Right now, the trailer is parked at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, where you can bring donations between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. until the trailer departs on either December 22 or 23. You can also bring items to Riverside North Restaurant.
Here is a list of items they are collecting:
***Standard Need - limited collecting***
(Pharmacy Items)
Non prescription pain relievers
Ibuprofen
Tylenol
Aleve
Aspirin and Low Dose Aspirin
Non Prescrition pain relief cream
Bandages
Neosporin
Band-aids
Gauze
Tape
Any first aid items
Blood pressure monitors (cuffs)
Blood sugar testing kits
Plus size undergarments including bras
Duct Tape
Tarps
Nails
Screws etc
Shovels
Rakes
Axes
Work Gloves
Pick axes
Pry bars
Crow bars
——————————
ITEMS TO HOLD until notified
Water -HOLD
Gatorade - HOLD
Non perishable foods - VERY limited collection
Snacks - VERY limited collection
Diapers - as needed very limited collection
Animal Food - limited collection.
New Socks - TEMP HOLD
New Male/Female undergarments - TEMP HOLD
New Kids undergarments - TEMP HOLD
Towels - TEMP HOLD
Wash cloths - TEMP HOLD
Continued HOLD the following Items until notified
Clothing
