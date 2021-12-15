Greene County man organizes trailer to bring supplies to recovering Kentucky

STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is asking for help from the community in his quest to deliver aid to communities in Kentucky recovering from the devastating tornadoes.

Stacy Roach was able to get a trailer and will drive it to Kentucky next week, once it’s filled with boxes of supplies.

“We just [saw] it on the news and decided we wanted to help,” Roach said. “The only way I knew how was to try and get a trailer together and try to fill it.”

Right now, the trailer is parked at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, where you can bring donations between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. until the trailer departs on either December 22 or 23. You can also bring items to Riverside North Restaurant.

Here is a list of items they are collecting:

***Standard Need - limited collecting***

(Pharmacy Items)

Non prescription pain relievers

Ibuprofen

Tylenol

Aleve

Aspirin and Low Dose Aspirin

Non Prescrition pain relief cream

Bandages

Neosporin

Band-aids

Gauze

Tape

Any first aid items

Blood pressure monitors (cuffs)

Blood sugar testing kits

Plus size undergarments including bras

Duct Tape

Tarps

Nails

Screws etc

Shovels

Rakes

Axes

Work Gloves

Pick axes

Pry bars

Crow bars

——————————

ITEMS TO HOLD until notified

Water -HOLD

Gatorade - HOLD

Non perishable foods - VERY limited collection

Snacks - VERY limited collection

Diapers - as needed very limited collection

Animal Food - limited collection.

New Socks - TEMP HOLD

New Male/Female undergarments - TEMP HOLD

New Kids undergarments - TEMP HOLD

Towels - TEMP HOLD

Wash cloths - TEMP HOLD

Continued HOLD the following Items until notified

Clothing

