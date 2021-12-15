Clouds, sun and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, we’ll see a mix of clouds & sun today with above normal temperatures. Although cooler than the 60s yesterday, conditions will still be a few degrees above normal. An approaching warm front will spread a bit more cloud cover across the area. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s starting Thursday. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a frontal boundary that will bring showers to the region Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

