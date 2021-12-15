Charlottesville’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan takes out money for West Main, parking garage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, Charlottesville’s Planning Commission was presented with the draft of the five-year Capital Improvement Plan, where a large chunk of the money would go toward one project deemed critical.

The first dollars to go toward the massive school reconfiguration project are scheduled to be spent in 2023. $2.5 million is set to go toward the project that year, with the big bucks in place for the 2024 fiscal year -- that’s when $72.5 million is being set aside as a placeholder.

In order to do that, the city had to scrap two projects: the West Main Streetscape, an $18 million expense, and the 7th Street parking garage, a $5.6 million expense.

The city’s draft plan would put nearly $700,000 toward Market Street Garage repairs.

Charlottesville’s Senior Budget & Management Analyst Krisy Hammill said the plan, while not formally approved yet, is aligned with the values of city leadership.

“This plan continues to illustrate and put funding in a place where council has stated are their top priorities,” she said. “In looking at the five-year totals, education would be number 1, affordable housing would be number 2, and transportation and access would be number 3.”

Over the next five years more than $88 million is set to be spent on education projects, about $34 million is set for affordable housing, and about $20 million is set for transportation and access.

Another change in the FY2023 plan is to add $1.2 million to address construction cost increases for the Bypass Fire Station.

Hammill spoke about the money left in the parking structure account and the agreement the city has with Albemarle County.

“The message and the decision has been clear that there probably is not a parking structure in the future, which is why the funding was reduced,” Hammill said. “However, final decisions in terms of what will be needed or required to deliver on our obligations to the county have also not been decided. So the money that is being left in that account will give us the flexibility to let that agreement and those conversations happen. Should all those dollars not be needed, they would then go back to council for council to redistribute in CIP.”

She also discussed the impact of a potential citywide special sales tax.

Related: Legislators discuss possibility of Charlottesville sales tax to pay for school reconfiguration

Related: How Charlottesville plans to utilize tax dollars for school reconfiguration

“We could use all of those dollars to pay for the school reconfiguration project and pay for it using those dollars over a very short period of time, or certainly to pay all the debt service, and probably would not have to do a tax increase to pay that,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.