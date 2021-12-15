Charlottesville city councilors, school board members sworn in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two new Charlottesville city councilors and three school board members are ready to serve,

All five were sworn in on the steps of Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, December 15. All took the oath to serve the city and say they are ready for the challenges. For the new members of City Council, that includes finding a new City Manager and police chief.

“I feel like this is 30 years in the making that I have been working and volunteering and giving back to this community, and this opportunity now to serve on this level is just an incredible experience,” Councilor Juandiego Wade said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the city, and grateful for all of the amazing people who live here,” Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

Pinkston and Wade will be filling the seats of Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Vice Mayor Heather Hill. Both of these new councilors will have a lot on their plate.

“I’m differing to the judgement of the people, the current councilors on those topics for the next two weeks. I’m paying close attention, as is everyone else, in terms of what we are hearing and what sort of response we are getting, and I’m engaged in talking with those folks,” Pinkston said.

“We have a lot of work to do, but I’m looking forward to it,” Wade said.

Two-out-of-the-three elected school board members are new - Lisa-Larson Torres was re-elected to her second term. All will be tackling the budget.

“One that we’ve talked a lot about is the reconfiguration plan. So, I was in Richmond a couple of weeks ago working with our representatives in the General Assembly to try to secure funding so that we can move this plan from an idea into a reality,” Charlottesville School Board Member Emily Dooley said.

“I would love to find different ways to implement project-based learning, especially at our middle school,” Charlottesville School Board Member Dom Morse said. “And making sure that we support innovative teachers.”

All talked about being a part of this community and the solutions needed here.

“Its an honor to be able to serve. I remember as a boy in Boy Scouts getting my citizenship in the community merit badge, and I would have never dreamed that I would end up here,” Pinkston said.

The jobs starts on January 1, 2022, and the new councilors will meet for the first time on Jan. 3.

