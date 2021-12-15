CES students combining books with music to show life lessons

Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-15
Students at Crozet Elementary School are combining books and music to put on creative performances.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are combining books and music to put on creative performances.

Fourth graders created costumes, sound effects, and props to go along with their performance of The Giving Tree. The project is sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization through a grant awarded to teachers each year.

“Ms. Brown comes up with creative ideas every year to really engage the students in the arts and her music along with Ms. Caplan our art teacher,” PTO President Shannan Lovelace said.

“I learned that you don’t have to have everything you want, you work with what you get,” fourth grader Cash Barlow said.

Lovelace says the board loves giving back to the students and teachers.

The PTO sends teachers an email inviting them to apply for the grants at the end of the school year.

