Belmont Bridge project making noticeable progress

Construction at the bridge
Construction at the bridge(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Construction is coming along on the Belmont Bridge in Charlottesville, and now you can see the changes.

Crews are currently working on utility relocation on the surrounding streets. They say they will activate the new waterline in the next couple weeks, and eventually, they’re going to have a shutdown of South Street for through traffic.

Then, everyone’s going to be routed to Old Avon to reconstruct that street and add sidewalk. This is a part of building the eastern side.

“We are loading in a crane later this week,” Belmont Bridge Project Manager Jeanette Janiczek said Tuesday, December 14. “And you’re going to actually start to see portions of the deck being removed from the east side. So that’s where you’re seeing a lot of activity and a lot of dramatic change. Whereas before we’ve been kind of tinkering on the side streets.”

The project manager says the bridge is still on track to be completely finished by 2024.

