Applications open for sister cities’ grant program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are open for Charlottesville Sister Cities’ grant program.

Grants can be up to $4,000 for individuals, nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, and businesses. They’re awarded for activities that support the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission’s mission to promote understanding between the cities.

Committee member Adrienne Ward says these grants are help the Charlottesville community connect with sister cities. She says the commission relies solely on funding from the city, and the bulk of it goes towards these grants.

The deadline for applications is January 14, 2022. Completed applications can be emailed to cvillesistercities@gmail.com or mailed to:

Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission

c/o Kyna Thomas

P.O. Box 911, Charlottesville, VA 22902

