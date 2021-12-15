Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Applications open for sister cities’ grant program

Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)
Charlottesville's Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are open for Charlottesville Sister Cities’ grant program.

Grants can be up to $4,000 for individuals, nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, and businesses. They’re awarded for activities that support the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission’s mission to promote understanding between the cities.

Committee member Adrienne Ward says these grants are help the Charlottesville community connect with sister cities. She says the commission relies solely on funding from the city, and the bulk of it goes towards these grants.

The deadline for applications is January 14, 2022. Completed applications can be emailed to cvillesistercities@gmail.com or mailed to:

Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission

c/o Kyna Thomas

P.O. Box 911, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag

Latest News

Two new Charlottesville City Councilors and three school board members are ready to serve
Charlottesville city councilors, school board members sworn in
A barn fire in Dinwiddie County killed nine baby cows on Tuesday night.
‘We’re still in shock’: 9 calves killed in Richlands Dairy Farm barn fire
(FILE)
MHS searched in connection with threat posted on social media
Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot outside a Virginia high school following a basketball...
Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school