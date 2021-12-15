Albemarle Co. releases 2021-22 financial report

ALBEMARLE COUTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is sharing its financial report for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The report is more than 200 pages long, but here are some of the big takeaways:

Based on numbers from September, Albemarle Co. had one of the lowest unemployment rates in Virginia.

Tourism was a contributor to the county’s economy despite the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel rates have never been higher, showing an increase in demand and a limited supply of rooms.

The total cost for all governmental activities for the fiscal year ending in June equated more than $371 million, with educational capital programs being the county’s largest expense.

The full report can be found here.

