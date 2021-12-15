Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-15
Albemarle Co. releases 2021-22 financial report

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is sharing its financial report for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The report is more than 200 pages long, but here are some of the big takeaways:

  • Based on numbers from September, Albemarle Co. had one of the lowest unemployment rates in Virginia.
  • Tourism was a contributor to the county’s economy despite the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Hotel rates have never been higher, showing an increase in demand and a limited supply of rooms.

The total cost for all governmental activities for the fiscal year ending in June equated more than $371 million, with educational capital programs being the county’s largest expense.

The full report can be found here.

